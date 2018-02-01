

“The Secret Life of Pets” was the most popular DVD checked out by users of the Windsor Public Library last year.

Library officials have number crunched the most circulated materials for 2017, like the animated comedy about what pets are like when their owners leave for the day.

Circulation figures show that 1,107,228 items circulated and of this, 186,393 were in electronic format.

Other popular video titles included the thriller “Jason Bourne” and drama “Sully” about a pilot who landed a damage passenger jetliner in New York's Hudson River in 2009.

If you’re looking for a good book, the chilling tale "The Women in Cabin 10" was most sought after adult fiction novel, followed by John Grisham's "Whistler".

“The Girl on the Train” was the top e-book download.

Windsor Public Library stats for 2017:

Visitors: 750,000+

Active Library Cardholders: 87,000+

Circulation: 1,107,228

Public Internet Sessions: 262,245

Reference Questions Answered: 101,600

Program Attendance: 35,393

School Visits: 7,905

Followers on Social Media: 8,700