Windsor Public Library kicks-off latest 'Off the Shelf' campaign with DIY competition between city councillors

Two city councillors will be showing of their renovation skills in a friendly competition Wednesday to kick-off Windsor Public Library’s latest ‘Off the Shelf’ campaign.

Councillors Rino Bortolin and Jim Morrison will be channeling DIY (Do It Yourself) reality stars Mike Holmes and Brian Baeumler at the library’s Budimir Branch at 11 a.m. to put the library’s tool collection to work and see who gets to be the library’s own “reality star.”

WPL is launching stage two of its “Off the Shelf” campaign which is focused on its tool lending and DIY resources. The campaign highlights resources not typically associated with public libraries.

“These education and entertainment options are unavailable elsewhere free-of-charge and provide a fabulous opportunity to build a strong connection with our customers,” WPL CEO Kitty Pope said in a news release. “We want super busy parents to choose WPL as their primary destination for movies and we want seniors to know we have an extensive collection of newspapers and magazines for them, all free, to access from home.”

This month’s campaign, ‘shelf improvement,’ will feature databases in the WPL’s collection with a focus on DIY and tools. Tools form the lending library can be checked out the same way books and DVDs are.

“WPL DIY resources will save time and money and provide detailed instruction and tips on all manner of home projects,” the news release said. “Tools will be housed at Forest Glade, Muir and Seminole branches and must be checked out and returned to their home location.”

Other ‘Off the Shelf’ themes include ‘Shelf Awareness,’ ‘Treat Yourshelf,’ ‘Shelf Help’ and ‘Shelf Indulgence.’