Windsor Public Library accepting canned goods in lieu of late fees

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor Public Library wants you to start the new year with a clean slate, by waving all overdue fines.

But, there is one small cost. The library is asking borrowers to return all of overdue items along with a donated canned good to have your late fees pardoned. Fine Amnesty Month runs from Jan. 3 through Jan. 31 and with every canned food donated, $10 will be pardoned from your account.

“We want customers to return overdue materials and we want to welcome back customers who may be apprehensive to visit because of fines owing on their accounts. Come on in with your materials, talk to us and we’ll do everything we can to re-activate your account. For the price of a canned good, fines will be pardoned and new library cards issued,” says WPL CEO Kitty Pope. “Food banks will benefit and you’ll be able to enjoy the many services we offer.”

Customers with fines on their accounts but no lost materials can contact Windsor Public Library to arrange for fines to be waived and their accounts unlocked.

Anyone with damaged or lost materials are encouraged to speak with the library and call at 519.255.6770 or email at customerservice@windsorpubliclibrary.com with the details about the situation and WPS will work to resolve the issue.

Materials can be returned to any library location and all canned goods will be donated to local food banks.