Windsor protest organizer charged under Reopening Ontario Act
Published Thursday, May 20, 2021 9:17AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, May 20, 2021 9:25AM EDT
A Windsor police cruiser sits outside of headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 24, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say they have charged a protest organizer under the Reopening Ontario Act and given the person a noise bylaw ticket.
Officers say it was a result of Wednesday night's protest.
Police also issued over 25 Provincial Offences Notices for traffic and by-law offences, such as no seat belt, stunt driving, noise violations etc.
“Community safety will remain priority,” police said in a post on Twitter.