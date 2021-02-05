WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor faces a number of potential pandemic-related challenges in the 2021 budget, but is still recommending a zero per cent property tax levy increase for the operating budget.

The city presented the budget Friday in a virtual press conference.

As CTV Windsor reported earlier in the week, the proposed tax freeze doesn’t include $37.7 million in “unfunded liabilities” caused by the pandemic.

The city says those higher costs for PPE, cleaning and operations, combined with reduced revenues from services and fees, as well as the tunnel and airport. That number also includes reduced dividends from hosting casino operations.

Instead of building those big numbers into the budget, which the mayor estimates would translate to a nine per cent property tax increase, they’re making a plea to upper levels of government to fund the short-fall.

“It would be unfair to ask Windsor taxpayers to resolve this $38 million pressure on our own before the end of February and before we have any insight into the federal and provincial budgets or relief funds,” says Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens, adding if those funds don’t come through, council will have some very difficult decisions to make.

Keeping the operating levy at zero means taking a hard line against any new initiatives, according to Dilkens.

The city saw increased costs totaling $10.5 million, but is offset by provincial reductions in the education levy that result in savings of an equal amount.

“This is a balanced plan that protects Windsor ratepayers while investing in the services that our community deserves and expects,” says Dilkens.

But that doesn’t mean there won’t be any capital investments.

The city’s 10-year capital budget features investments in parks, culture, roads, sewers and active transportation.

Windsor is projecting that by 2030, it will spend roughly $1.6 billion on these kinds of investments.

That includes a proposed investment of $170 million in 2021.

More to come...