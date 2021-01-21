WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is pledging more than $170-million for a historic investment into social and affordable housing.

It's part of a long-term seven-year initiative with the County of Essex and the federal government to build or repair new housing.

Councillor Fabio Costante says this is a major step forward in the fight to secure housing for the region's most vulnerable.

He tells CTV News there is a huge need for both social housing and affordable housing.

Over 5,000 families are on the waiting list for social or affordable housing in the region.