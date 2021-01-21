Advertisement
Windsor promises over $170M for social and affordable housing
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Thursday, January 21, 2021 2:16PM EST
Windsor city hall in Windsor, Ont., on March 25, 2020. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is pledging more than $170-million for a historic investment into social and affordable housing.
It's part of a long-term seven-year initiative with the County of Essex and the federal government to build or repair new housing.
Councillor Fabio Costante says this is a major step forward in the fight to secure housing for the region's most vulnerable.
He tells CTV News there is a huge need for both social housing and affordable housing.
Over 5,000 families are on the waiting list for social or affordable housing in the region.