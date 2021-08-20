WINDSOR, ONT. -- When Bhupinder Singh was inches away from signing a contract with one of the biggest pro wrestling companies in the US, he had no idea his run to the top would be dashed due to a global pandemic.

But his journey is expected to resume this Saturday when Singh returns to the ring in front of a live audience for the first time in more than a year.

“I’m so excited. I’ve been training for this moment all throughout this pandemic,” he said.

Saturday will mark Chem Valley Wrestling’s first live event since the COVID-19 pandemic began, appropriately titled “The Comeback.” The event will be set up outdoors to allow for physical distancing, a first for the promotion.

Singh has wrestled hundreds of matches in front of live audiences since he started training as a pro wrestler back in 2017 — but said Saturday’s event feels like “it's going to be my debut again.”

Normally, local pro wrestlers would train at Can-Am Wrestling School in Windsor. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Singh was unable to train with groups of other wrestlers.

But management at the wrestling school still allowed him to train at the school by himself, said Singh.

"I could bump around. I could hit the ropes and do my cardio … I also have my workout equipment at home but the environment is so different, so I would try and go out for runs and try to find alternatives to stay in shape."

The last time he performed in front of a live crowd was a Feb. 2020 show in Kitchener. After that, he said, the local pro wrestling scene "went down."

"I couldn't move forward. It felt bad because you are totally ready. You're ready to go. You know you can make it in the business," said Singh, who trained at The Great Khali's wrestling school in India five years ago before coming to Canada.

Singh would go on to sign a three-year contract with Impact Wrestling back in 2018. He performed on a few of their television tapings in Canada but was unable to perform on their more-frequent U.S. shows due to COVID-19.

"I had the opportunity — but then this pandemic stopped everything," said Singh.

The last time Chem Valley Wrestling was able to host a live event was January 2020, according to Chem Valley Wrestling commissioner Arron Sisson. He said the shutdown of the local pro wrestling industry was "very tough" for him.

"Promoting shows and putting on events, that's what I love to do. During this pandemic, I had to work four jobs. Just like everyone else, you have to do what you have to do to survive," said Sisson, adding he has Friday and Saturday off to make final preparations for “The Comeback.”

"We're going to enforce the distancing. All the tables and chairs are set up so that it's distanced and people can feel comfortable in their spot," said Sisson.

"We also have to make sure the talent feel comfortable. It's the first show back for them. They're probably going to be nervous with not being in the ring in a long time."

But the best thing about being able to put on a live pro wrestling event once again, Sisson added, is just being able to see the fans and volunteers altogether.

"I'd see some of the fans at the grocery store or when I'm out and about and they'd tell me how they miss wrestling and it would break my heart, to be honest, because there was really nothing I could do," said Sisson, adding he hopes Saturday's event will bring smiles to the faces of wrestling fans in Sarnia.

"It's going to be really good to see everyone."

“The Comeback” takes place Saturday at 7 p.m. from Valley Axe in Sarnia. Along with Singh, some of the talent featured will include Windsor fan favorite Aiden Prince, former WWE star Robbie McAllister and even Sarnia city councillor Brian White.