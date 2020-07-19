WINDSOR, ONT. -- Thunderstorms rolling through Windsor-Essex have caused areas of street flooding.

Windsor police said the heavy rain caused several areas of water pooling on the roads, flooding, and dislodged manhole covers.

The manhole covers are being replaced as fast as possible.

Police have urged drivers to use caution as the storm is causing dangerous driving conditions overall.

In addition to the heavy rainfall wreaking havoc on some streets, fallen trees have led to road closures in the 1700 block of Lincoln Road and the 2400 block of Louis Avenue.