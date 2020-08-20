WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are issuing a reminder to the public after noticing an increase in the number of distraction-style thefts over the last few days.

Police say these crimes generally involve a suspect stealing property from a victim after drawing their attention toward something else and then quickly stealing the victims property.

Often times the suspects will engage their victims in a conversation, such as asking for directions. The suspect will then offer thanks by placing cheap costume jewelry on the victim, and then remove authentic jewelry from the victim without the victim even being aware of the crime.

Three separate incidents were all reported on Monday:

At 11 a.m. while victim had been walking in the 4500 block of Osaka Cir.

At 11:45 a.m. near the 1900 block of McKay Avenue while the victim had been riding a bicycle.

At 12:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of Belle Isle View Blvd.

All three incidents involved different vehicles that approached the suspect, as well as different suspect physical descriptions. In each incident there was a male driver and two female passengers in the suspect vehicle.

Police say the elderly and vulnerable populations are often the targets. Everyone is asked to remind your loved ones about these types of thefts.

Distraction thieves commonly work in teams, are well-dressed and well-spoken, so as not to draw attention to themselves, and work in a way to gain a victim's trust.

Any suspicious activity should always be reported to police as soon as possible. Information including licence plate and vehicle description can be very helpful to an investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of similar recent occurrences is encouraged to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.