WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police warn of scam targeting seniors

    Senior scam Senior scam

    Windsor police are warning the public about a scam targeting seniors that uses a fake caller ID to impersonate police.

    Police say the scammers use the fraudulent caller idea that shows the calls are coming from the Windsor Police Service. They then impersonate officers are request money from victims.

    Police say the WPS will never call you to request money, gift cards or other favours.

    More information on recent scams is available online.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Should Canada ban smoking tobacco? Expert weighs in

    As some countries around the world start implementing bans on, or gradually phasing out the use of tobacco, should Canada follow their lead? One expert says a smoke-free approach is feasible in Canada, with the right legislation.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News