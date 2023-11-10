Windsor police warn of scam targeting seniors
Windsor police are warning the public about a scam targeting seniors that uses a fake caller ID to impersonate police.
Police say the scammers use the fraudulent caller idea that shows the calls are coming from the Windsor Police Service. They then impersonate officers are request money from victims.
Police say the WPS will never call you to request money, gift cards or other favours.
More information on recent scams is available online.
Father reunites with wife from Gaza in Toronto, touches his newborn child for the first time
It was an emotional reunion for a father in Toronto, who anxiously waited at Pearson International airport Friday morning for the arrival of his wife and newborn baby from Gaza.
Should Canada ban smoking tobacco? Expert weighs in
As some countries around the world start implementing bans on, or gradually phasing out the use of tobacco, should Canada follow their lead? One expert says a smoke-free approach is feasible in Canada, with the right legislation.
The Great Grift: COVID-19 aid thieves bought fancy cars, a Pokemon card - even a private island
Thousands of thieves perpetrated the greatest grift in U.S. history. They potentially plundered more than US$280 billion in federal COVID-19 aid while another US$123 billion was wasted or misspent.
'Vile antisemitic attack:' Police investigating graffiti targeting Indigo CEO outside downtown Toronto store
Toronto police are investigating after an Indigo store and the company’s Jewish CEO were targeted with what one group is calling 'a vile antisemitic attack.'
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy that died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
Gen Z values, demands not met by many large Canadian cities: study
The majority of Canada's urban centres are not meeting the quality of life needs of Generation Z, according to a new study. Here's which cities appeal to younger Canadians.
DEVELOPING More than 260 Canadians, permanent residents, and families cleared for Gaza exit
Some 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their family members had their names added to the list of foreign passport holders allowed to exit the Gaza Strip today.
LATEST UPDATES 'Far too many' Palestinians have died, Blinken says, as thousands flee fighting in Gaza
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in New Delhi Friday that "far too many" Palestinians have died and more needs to be done to save lives and get aid where it's most needed. He said the U.S. "appreciates" Israel's steps to minimize civilian casualties but that's not enough.
Palestinian soccer team prepares for World Cup qualifying games against a backdrop of war
Makram Daboub may be struggling to prepare his Palestinian team for the start of 2026 World Cup qualification but he takes some comfort, for now at least, that his players stuck in Gaza are safe.
'These deaths will be on our hands': Advocates for unsheltered say winter supplies urgently needed
Outreach workers are issuing an urgent plea for donations of winter supplies – warning that without them, people living outdoors in Waterloo Region could die this winter.
Guelph woman charged for allegedly keying co-worker's Tesla
A 57-year-old Guelph woman has been charged after police say she was caught on video keying her co-worker's car.
Calls for action after another crash shuts Riverside Drive
London police have posted to social media that Riverside Drive is closed to all traffic between Beaverbrook Avenue and Upper Avenue.
Theft investigation in east end leads to drug charges
London police say a man has been arrested after a theft investigation in the city’s east end.
'I am very unsafe': Elderly widow urges city hall to demolish derelict house next door
'I don’t even like looking out my windows because I’m scared of what I’m going to see on the other side,' admitted Joanne Given.
Police investigate indecent act at Sunnidale Park in Barrie
Police are looking to identify a man accused of performing an indecent act in front of a woman at a Barrie park.
Driver charged for plowing through stop sign in Innisfil causing collision
Police charged an Alliston man with careless driving following a two-vehicle collision in Innisfil on Thursday afternoon.
First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
BREAKING Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Friday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday to help launch Canada's first community-wide smart grid, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will have full coverage starting at 10:30 a.m.
Sudbury man wanted by police for assault, harassment
A 49-year-old man is wanted by Sudbury police for assault, theft and criminal harassment.
Canada’s top court rules Sudbury was employer at job site where woman was killed
The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an appeal by the City of Greater Sudbury, confirming a lower court ruling that the city was the employer at a job site where a pedestrian was killed.
Antisemitic messages, gasoline found in clinical area at General Campus, Ottawa Hospital says
Ottawa police are investigating after the Ottawa Hospital said gasoline and antisemitic messages were discovered inside a clinical area at the General Campus this week.
Cornwall, Ont. unveils winter housing plan amid fallout from homeless woman's death
The city of Cornwall will be leasing a former long-term care facility in the downtown core to house residents living in encampments during the winter season.
Military to perform jet flypasts, fire blank artillery rounds in Ottawa on Remembrance Day
Canada's military is notifying residents to be aware of blank artillery rounds and jet flypasts in the National Capital Region during Remembrance Day commemorations on Saturday.
'Vile antisemitic attack:' Police investigating graffiti targeting Indigo CEO outside downtown Toronto store
Toronto police are investigating after an Indigo store and the company’s Jewish CEO were targeted with what one group is calling 'a vile antisemitic attack.'
Chow urges Torontonians ‘to be the best of themselves’ amid uptick in hate crimes over the Israel-Hamas war
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is calling for people in the city to reject hate and violence amid rising tensions over the Israel-Gaza war that have seen homes and businesses targeted with hate crimes.
Parents anxious about safety after shootings at 2 Jewish schools in Montreal
Parents say they are anxious about sending their young children to school after shootings at both United Talmud Torahs of Montreal Inc. and Yeshiva Gedola.
Ye Olde Orchard changes name after OQLF run-in
Ye Olde Orchard Pub is being renamed after a run-in with the OQLF.
Quebec changes COVID-19 vaccine recommendations
Quebec's Health Ministry says it now recommends a single dose of the new COVID-19 vaccine for individuals considered at risk.
Halifax Rifles to mark Remembrance Day with parade on city's Common
A military unit with historic roots in Halifax is returning to the city's Common for the first time in decades with a parade to mark Remembrance Day.
Woman, 78, arrested for impaired driving after hitting parked cars: P.E.I. RCMP
Prince Edward Island RCMP has arrested a 78-year-old woman after an alleged impaired driving incident in Stratford Thursday night.
White shark found dead in shallow water outside Halifax
Three recreational divers found the remains of a white shark below 10 meters of water on Sunday in Terence Bay, near Halifax.
BREAKING Hockey coach in Winnipeg charged with sexual exploitation: police
A Winnipeg hockey coach has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation after she was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a player.
Jordyn Reimer: Sentencing hearing continues in impaired driving case
Around 80 friends and family members filled a Winnipeg court room Friday as a sentencing hearing continued for a man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving that killed a 24-year-old Transcona woman.
Calgary shooting victim suffers serious injuries, 2 others hurt in crash
Calgary police are investigating a shooting and subsequent car crash in the northeast on Thursday that sent several people to hospital.
Man wanted on 17 warrants sought by Calgary police
A man who was released from custody last month is wanted again, police said Friday.
Calgary weather: how a lack of snow cover impacts our November weather
How a lack of snow cover impacts Calgary's November weather trends
Woodcroft to remain Oilers head coach through road trip: TSN
There won't be any coaching changes in Edmonton on Friday or Saturday, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, despite the Oilers' loss in San Jose on Thursday night.
Driver sustains minor injuries in Jasper Avenue crash
A crash on Jasper Avenue that affected the Friday morning downtown commute turned out to be minor, police say.
'This behaviour is disgraceful': Port Moody police arrest alleged poppy donation thief
A man suspected of stealing a poppy donation box from a Port Moody retailer earlier this week has been arrested, and police say they plan to recommend charges.
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Vancouver Island hospital
Fifteen people have contracted COVID-19 at a Vancouver Island hospital where health officials declared an outbreak of the respiratory illness Thursday.
Vancouver nurse says he received a warning after emailing colleagues about DULF
A registered nurse employed by Vancouver Coastal Health says he received a warning from the health authority after he sent an email to colleagues about how they could support an unsanctioned compassion club that used to operate in the city’s Downtown Eastside.