WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Police are trying to return a number of tires to their rightful owners.

Earlier this week, officers found a stolen trailer with 16 new tires inside after responding to a suspicious activity complaint in the area of Baseline Road at the 7th Concession.

The tires are valued at approximately $4,000.

Investigators from the Property Crimes Unit believe the recovered tires were stolen, and were possibly taken from a business or storage area, and the rightful owner has yet to discover the theft.

Police encourage business owners to check their inventories and storage facilities.

Detectives are hopeful that the rightful owner can be identified - not only to return the recovered property - but also to further the active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.