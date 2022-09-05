Windsor police to increase presence downtown following weekend assaults

After responding to a random attack and serious stabbing over the long weekend, Windsor police say they will be increasing their presence in the downtown core Monday.

The Windsor Police Service has deployed the Problem Oriented Policing Unit (POP) downtown following the two assaults that took place within 24 hours as well as receiving increased call volumes in the downtown area.

The specialized unit was developed in 2018 to “focus on sustained crime problems in neighbourhoods across the city.”

“We want to ensure the community that our officers are out there to enforce the law and keep everyone safe,” interim police Chief Jason Bellaire said in a news release. “They will take a safety-first approach to criminal activity and disorderly behaviour to minimize impacts on our residents, visitors and businesses.”

The Problem-Oriented Policing Unit is in the downtown core this weekend to enforce the law and engage with community members, visitors and business owners. The POP Unit was deployed following a serious stabbing, random act of violence and increased call volumes. #HonourInService pic.twitter.com/S7S3Vmq5Uq — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) September 5, 2022

Police say both weekend incidents remain under investigation.

On Saturday morning, police responded to a random assault in the area of Park Street and Pelissier Street where police say a person was “the apparent victim of an unprovoked act of violence.”

Police say the victim approached the suspect who appeared to be in distress at the time and the suspect responded by seriously assaulting the victim before fleeing on the victim’s bike.

The next morning, police were called to the area of Ouellette Avenue and University Avenue for a reported stabbing. Police say the victim was left with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene was held for several hours as police investigated. A suspect was later arrested and police say he is expected to be charged with attempted murder.

Following both incidents, police say they want to ensure the community safety is their “top priority.”

“We want to reassure everyone that they are safe in our city and that they can have a great time in our downtown area without concerns or apprehension,” said Chief Bellaire.

Anyone with information on the above investigations is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.​