Windsor police to host community consultation sessions for Wards 6 and 9 Monday

Windsor police are hosting two public consultations Monday evening to hear residents’ input on the service’s strategic plan.

The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has been holding in-person consultation sessions for residents to give their feedback as the service works to update its 2023-2026 strategic plan.

WPS has already held sessions for Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5.

On Monday, Oct. 3 Wards residents of Ward 6 can speak with officers and share what they feel the WPS’s top priorities should be at the WFCU Centre’s Erie Room at 8787 McHugh Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A consultation session for residents of Ward 9 is also taking place Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Roseland Public School at 620 Cabana Road East.

Police say city councillors for each of the wards will also be on-site to help facilitate the sessions.

WPS will continue to host sessions in the rest of the Wards and Amherstburg throughout the week.

The consultation schedule is: