

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say victims of fraud, who wired money through Western Union, might be eligible for compensation.

In January of 2017 the United States of America Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice was awarded a settlement against the Western Union Company in the amount of $586 Million.

The Western Union Company is a financial services and communications company.

According to the court ruling, Western Union did not properly protect citizens against fraudsters through wire transfers. On top of paying out $586 Million, Western Union is required to conduct a comprehensive training program for their agents in an effort to deter fraudulent wires from happening.

Claims can be made from citizens who were defrauded out of monies sent through Western Union between Jan. 1, 2004 and Jan. 19, 2017 inclusive. The deadline to submit claims is May 31, 2018. Canadians are eligible to submit claims.

An online submission is required through the following link: Federal Trade Commission Western Union Refunds.

If you have questions feel free to call the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext.4324 or 4325 daily between 9am-3pm until May 31, 2018.