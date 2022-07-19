Police surround west Windsor home

Windsor police had a west Windsor surrounded Tuesday night, calling on the occupant to come out as they were under arrest.

Photos from the scene show two police cruisers with multiple officers in front of the house, two officers had their firearms at the ready.

An officer can be heard telling the person inside the house they have the home detained, with police stationed at the front, back and on the side of the home calling for the person to come out the front door.

Officers told residents on the street to stay inside and cleared bystanders from the area.

The circumstances surrounding the arrest are currently unknown.

This is a developing story, more details to come.