Windsor police stop driver travelling more than double the speed limit
A driver was stopped by Windsor police for travelling more than 100 km/h through a residential neighbourhood over the Easter long weekend.
According to a tweet from the Windsor Police Service, during the Easter long weekend the Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a driver who was travelling more than double the speed limit in a residential neighbourhood.
Police said the driver was clocked in at 104 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It was heartbreaking': Ukraine children back home after alleged deportation
More than 30 children were reunited with their families in Ukraine this weekend after a long operation to bring them back home from Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea, where they had been taken from areas occupied by Russian forces during the war.
Minister says Canada is in an affordability crisis, wants provinces to do more
The federal minister of families, children and social development says she agrees Canada is in the midst of an affordability crisis, but wants to see provincial and territorial governments do more to help.
Easter weekend bringing 200 mm of rain, 20 C to some parts of Canada
It'll be a tale of three springs in Canada this Easter long weekend, with rain, dry heat or cool, cloudy weather in the forecast for different parts of the country.
'Stunning' NASA star photo could hold clues to origin of human life
NASA's James Webb telescope captured an image of an exploding star that could help piece together the origins of space dust and human life.
Company refuses to pay senior what it owes for seven years. Until W5 steps in
W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
Abortion pill order latest contentious ruling by Texas judge
A Texas judge who sparked a legal firestorm with an unprecedented ruling halting approval of the nation's most common method of abortion is a former attorney for a religious liberty legal group with a long history pushing conservative causes.
First-ever Inuktitut eye chart reaches Indigenous communities in their language
Medical professionals in Montreal developed an Inuktitut visual acuity eye chart which can be used for the first time for Inuit, Cree and Ojibwe first-language speakers doing an eye test.
Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
Utah man who killed family vented his anger in suicide note
A Utah man who fatally shot his wife, her mother and the couple's five kids after he was investigated for child abuse left a suicide note saying he "would rather rot in hell" than continue enduring what he called controlling behavior by his wife, investigators wrote in a report released on Friday.
Kitchener
-
Guelph Storm fighting to stay in the playoffs with another win
The Guelph Storm aren’t ready to give up on their OHL playoff run, with another win Friday night on home ice.
-
Armed robbery investigation at Waterloo plaza
Waterloo regional police are currently at the scene of a gunpoint robbery in Waterloo.
-
Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont. cut at the Masters tournament
Corey Conners has failed to make the cut at the Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia.
London
-
Town of South Bruce Peninsula issues statement regarding Sauble Beach court decision
Several days following a landmark superior court ruling granting ownership of a stretch of Sauble Beach to the Saugeen First Nation, the Town of South Bruce Peninsula has issued a statement regarding 'unresolved questions' and its next steps.
-
2 people hurt in south London crash Saturday
NEW I A two-vehicle crash in London, Ont.’s south end sent two people to the hospital Saturday morning. The collision, at the intersection of Exeter Road and Holiday Drive, just west of Wellington Road, occurred shortly before 9 a.m.
-
Easter egg hunt for children in Byron
An Easter egg hunt for children was held Saturday in west London, Ont. as the Byron United Church welcomed parishioners and community members.
Barrie
-
Stunt driver clocked going double the speed limit in Innisfil, Ont.
An Innisfil, Ont. man faces stunt driving charges after South Simcoe Police spotted a vehicle travelling more than double the speed limit.
-
Northern First Nations' housing crisis worsening
First Nations communities in Ontario’s far north say they have been calling for action on a major housing crisis for more than 30 years.
-
Minister says Canada is in an affordability crisis, wants provinces to do more
The federal minister of families, children and social development says she agrees Canada is in the midst of an affordability crisis, but wants to see provincial and territorial governments do more to help.
Northern Ontario
-
CRA employees issue strike mandate ahead of contract talks
Thousands of Canada Revenue Agency workers, including roughly 3,000 in Sudbury, Ont., could soon be walking off the job ahead of scheduled contract talks for later this month.
-
Company refuses to pay senior what it owes for seven years. Until W5 steps in
W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
-
Crash on a northern trail claims the life of another southern Ont. snowmobiler
The OPP are investigating a fatal snowmachine crash that occurred Friday afternoon north of Greater Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
1,300 homes in Ottawa still without power Saturday afternoon
Hydro Ottawa crews are pushing to have power restored by the end of the day Saturday, after thousands of people in Ottawa spent a third night in the cold.
-
The melt is on in Ottawa, but another cold night awaits
Temperatures in Ottawa are warming up and plenty of sunshine is in the forecast, but another cold night awaits for those who might be without electricity for a fourth day.
-
Family of Ojibwe man killed by Ottawa police calls for new mental health strategy
Four years after Greg Ritchie's death, a lawsuit filed by his relatives has been settled out of court for an undisclosed amount. Even though the legal action has formally ended, the family is still advocating for the police to implement a new mental-health strategy.
Toronto
-
Sister of man who died awaiting trial in a Toronto jail speaks out on 'alarming' spike in inmate deaths
Melissa Chatzimanolakis’ brother Anthony died while awaiting trial at an Ontario jail late last month, marking one of the latest amongst an increasing number of inmate deaths in recent years – but Melissa says she’s refusing to let him become “a sad statistic.”
-
Toronto shelter kicks off search for family of dog abandoned with handwritten note
A local animal shelter is searching for the owner of a four-year-old family dog seemingly abandoned in Toronto's west end this week with a handwritten note attached to him.
-
Cyclist struck by Toronto streetcar in Little Portugal
A cyclist has reportedly been hit by a streetcar in Little Portugal in Toronto Saturday afternoon.
Montreal
-
More than 130,000 Hydro-Quebec customers still without power in Montreal after storm
Hydro-Quebec says the bulk of the power has been restored in Quebec, but the final hundreds of thousands of customers waiting in the dark will need to sit tight. As of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, over 210,000 customers remain without power in the province, with the bulk of those in Montreal (over 130,000), Monteregie (23,000+), Laval (21,000+), Outaouais (22,000+), the Lower Laurentians (3,000+) and Lanaudiere (1,000+).
-
Montreal-area tree service companies working overtime to keep up with demand
In the aftermath of the Quebec ice storm on Wednesday and Thursday, tree service companies are struggling to keep up with the volume of calls they're getting. The storm brought down trees and power lines, crushed cars and led some to some close calls.
-
What's open and closed on Easter Sunday and Monday
The government of Quebec has made an exception for groceries stores to remain open on Easter Sunday in six regions including Montreal and Laval, but many services and facilities remain closed for the holidays.
Atlantic
-
Food insecurity becoming more common this Easter weekend
With the cost of groceries soaring, many are going to food banks for support. Feed Nova Scotia says it is already experiencing the extra pressure as food insecurity in the province increases.
-
Search underway for missing boater in Digby County, Nova Scotia
A search and rescue operation is underway at a lake in Digby County, Nova Scotia for missing boater.
-
N.S. mass shooting: how gun smuggling happened, and the inquiry's call for reforms
A decade before a Nova Scotia man used smuggled guns to murder 22 people in the province in 2020, police information systems had labelled him as a firearms risk.
Winnipeg
-
'How many times do I have to be out here?': Portage and Main MMIWG2S march calls for Brady Road landfill shutdown
Family and friends of a woman whose body was found in the Brady Road landfill rallied at Portage and Main Friday to remember the mother of four and demand answers from Winnipeg police.
-
Site of toppled Queen Victoria statue at Manitoba legislature may be left open
WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government may not erect a new monument to replace a statue of Queen Victoria that was torn down by protesters almost two years ago.
-
Fatal fire under investigation: Brandon police
Brandon police are investigating a fatal house fire.
Calgary
-
Calgary church holds 'Way of the Cross' event to mark Good Friday
Christians around the world marked Good Friday, the day Jesus died, yesterday.
-
Man and woman charged in northwest Calgary break-and-enter
A man and a woman face charges related to a violent home invasion that took place last weekend in northwest Calgary.
-
Property search underway in Rocky View County: CPS
Police and RCMP have converged on an acreage east of Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Minister says Canada is in an affordability crisis, wants provinces to do more
The federal minister of families, children and social development says she agrees Canada is in the midst of an affordability crisis, but wants to see provincial and territorial governments do more to help.
-
High-scoring Oilers trio visits San Jose
Nugent-Hopkins will take the ice for the first time as a 100-point scorer when the Oilers visit the San Jose Sharks on Saturday afternoon.
-
Edmonton woman repatriated from Syria granted bail on Terrorism Peace Bond: lawyer
A 38-year-old Canadian woman who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, and flown to her hometown of Edmonton, multiple officials have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Fire officials warn of dry spring conditions in B.C. Interior
While there are not currently any bans on open fires in the B.C. Interior, a dry spring following last fall's drought has officials warning residents to be cautious with their burning this season.
-
Selfie sticks bloom beneath Vancouver's cherry blossoms, as petal power goes global
It's springtime in Metro Vancouver, when thickets of selfie sticks and tourists sprout up beneath canopies of the region's famous cherry blossoms.
-
First-ever Inuktitut eye chart reaches Indigenous communities in their language
Medical professionals in Montreal developed an Inuktitut visual acuity eye chart which can be used for the first time for Inuit, Cree and Ojibwe first-language speakers doing an eye test.