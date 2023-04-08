Windsor police stop driver travelling more than double the speed limit

Windsor police stopped a driver who was travelling 104 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone in Windsor, Ont. in April 2023. (Source: Windsor Police Service) Windsor police stopped a driver who was travelling 104 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone in Windsor, Ont. in April 2023. (Source: Windsor Police Service)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Utah man who killed family vented his anger in suicide note

A Utah man who fatally shot his wife, her mother and the couple's five kids after he was investigated for child abuse left a suicide note saying he "would rather rot in hell" than continue enduring what he called controlling behavior by his wife, investigators wrote in a report released on Friday.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver