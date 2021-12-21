Windsor police spreading holiday cheer with new video
Windsor police chief Pam Mizuno in the “Christmas Questions with Windsor Police” video. (Source: Windsor police)
Windsor, Ont. -
Windsor police are hoping a Christmas-themed video will bring some holiday cheer to the communities they serve.
The light-hearted video called “Christmas Questions with Windsor Police” asks members about series of holiday topics.
The officers talk about their holiday traditions and try to name Santa's reindeer.
Police say they hope the seven-minute video will also bring a few laughs this holiday season.