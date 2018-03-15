

CTV Windsor





Police pulled over a driver for allegedly driving with stolen plates and they found more than they bargained for.

The Windsor Police Property Crimes Unit was engaged in an active investigation in the area of Marentette Avenue and Niagara Street.

Their attention was quickly drawn to a vehicle stopped in the middle of the intersection, where a driver appeared to be arguing with a pedestrian.

Officers learned the plates attached to that vehicle were registered as stolen. They pulled the vehicle over a short time later and arrested the driver without incident.

Officers recovered stolen property from a previous reported break and enter during a search of the car.

A 27-year-old Windsor man is charged with two counts of possession of stolen property. He was released on a promise to appear at a future court date.