Windsor police share protest reminders

Windsor police are sharing some of reminders on how to protest safely and legally in response to recent protests.

In a social media post, police say they respect people’s right to protest and gather peacefully.

In response to recent protests, we wanted to share some of these important reminders on how to protest safely and legally. pic.twitter.com/GGStDM7OZs — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) November 17, 2023

“Although charges are considered in extreme situations during a protest, the Windsor Police Service is concerned for the safety of all citizens so cooperation of all involved is paramount,” say police.

There are numerous other Criminal Code of Canada sections that may also apply to protest situations. In addition to the Criminal Code of Canada, limitations on protest activities are also contained in provincial statutes, such as the Highway Traffic Act, and in municipal by-laws.