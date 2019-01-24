

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say officers are making an impact in the Town of Amherstburg.

On Jan. 1, the Windsor Police Service took over policing duties in Amherstburg.

A report presented at Wednesday’s police services board meeting shows there have already been nearly 330 calls for service in the town since the beginning of the year.

Deputy Police Chief Brad Hill believes the town has already benefitted from having Windsor’s larger police force patrol the streets.

He also tells CTV Windsor they were able to arrest a suspect in a pharmacy robbery.

“It certainly gives them enhancements and we have an arson unit and there was an arson fire in the town of Amherstburg and our arson unit responded to that and assisted with that investigation,” says Hill. “The town of Amherstburg would not have had that service before.”

The town signed a 20-year agreement to transition to Windsor police as part of the previous council's efforts to get its finances back in order.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo expects Amherstburg to save about $570,000 a year by contracting Windsor police. Severance pay for three officers will likely delay annual savings until 2020, but the savings over the life of the contract could reach $16-million.

As part of the 20-year commitment, Amherstburg council can revisit the contract at each five year renewal mark.

As far as the stats in Windsor, Hill says the crime rate in the city is trending down.

Hill adds more concreate numbers for the downtown core are expected to be released at the end of March.