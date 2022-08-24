Windsor Police Services Board shares job posting for new chief

The Windsor Police Services Board is stepping up its search for a new chief.

The board said Wednesday that the on the Odgers Berndtson website is now live. It will be open until Sept. 19.

Deputy Chief Jason Bellaire has been acting chief since April 1.

Chief Pam Mizuno announced her retirement on March 23, with her last day on March 31. She spent 2.5 years in the position.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens, who is chair of the police services board, said in April that the search could take four to six months.

The board said it plans to follow a transparent policy approved by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission.