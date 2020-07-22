WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Police Service reports that overall crime was down in June compared to the same month last year.

The numbers were presented to the Police Board at its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Windsor Police statistics which includes Amherstburg reported 1127 Criminal Code violations last month which is was a drop of 546 violations — or a decrease of about 33 per cent compared to 2019.

Violent crime decreased by 23 per cent compared to a year earlier.

There were no homicides in June and 12 sexual assault-non family cases reported which were two fewer than last year.

Also, there were no cases of arson and fewer break and enter complaints.

However, some crime did rise such as robberies and attempted robberies from 11 last year to 13 and officers responded to three more domestic calls this year compared to June last year.

Traffic occurrences which included dangerous operation, impaired and street racing also dropped 37 per cent to 447 offences for last month.

Police Board Chair and Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says the numbers reflect societal changes brought on the pandemic restrictions.

Dilkens says. “One effect might be the decrease in property crime, which can be attributed to public health restrictions and lockdowns.”

Dilkens adds the police service remains mindful the impacts of social isolation on interpersonal interaction is having on people and the service is acting to support the community during this public health crisis.