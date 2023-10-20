Windsor police seize stolen handgun, drugs from Amherstburg home

A 36-year-old man is facing numerous charges after police seized a stolen handgun and prescription narcotics from an Amherstburg home.

Members of the Windsor Police Service’s Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) executed a warrant around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at a house in the 200 block of McCurdy Drive.

During the search, police found a loaded 9mm handgun, which had previously been reported stolen, brass knuckles and 41 Percocet tablets packaged for sale, police say.

The 36-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I substance, namely oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking. Police say he was also charged with 11 weapons offences, including possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com