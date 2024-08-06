Windsor police seize more than $16,000 in drugs, charges laid

The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has seized more than $16,000 in drugs and have laid charges against a suspect.

On Friday, members of the WPS stopped a man who was suspected to be in possession of a firearm in the 2400 block of Dougall Avenue.

“Incident to the arrest, police seized 10 grams of cocaine, 22 Adderall tablets, seven hydromorphone tablets, and three grams of fentanyl,” police posted on X.

A search warrant was executed after the arrest at a home in the 1000 block of Buckingham Road.

Officers said 127.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 26.5 grams of cocaine, 19.5 grams of MDMA, 400 tablets of Adderall, and 100 rounds of .22 caliber bullets were seized.

The estimated value is $16,239.

A 38-year-old man now faces several drug related charges, as well as breach of probation and failure to comply with a release order.