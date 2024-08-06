WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police seize more than $16,000 in drugs, charges laid

    Source: Windsor Police/X. Source: Windsor Police/X.
    Share

    The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has seized more than $16,000 in drugs and have laid charges against a suspect.

    On Friday, members of the WPS stopped a man who was suspected to be in possession of a firearm in the 2400 block of Dougall Avenue.

    “Incident to the arrest, police seized 10 grams of cocaine, 22 Adderall tablets, seven hydromorphone tablets, and three grams of fentanyl,” police posted on X.

    A search warrant was executed after the arrest at a home in the 1000 block of Buckingham Road.

    Officers said 127.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 26.5 grams of cocaine, 19.5 grams of MDMA, 400 tablets of Adderall, and 100 rounds of .22 caliber bullets were seized.

    The estimated value is $16,239.

    A 38-year-old man now faces several drug related charges, as well as breach of probation and failure to comply with a release order.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Harris versus Trump: A fight for America's future

    Now that their VP running mates are picked and their nominations official, former U.S. president Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris are now embodiments of contrasting visions seeking to shape the trajectory and pathway of the nation. Washington political commentator Eric Ham says they're not just fighting over control or for change, but over the destiny of the United States.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News