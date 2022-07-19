Windsor police seize loaded handgun, drugs from vehicle

While investigating a man who was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants, Windsor police found and seized two loaded handguns, an airsoft replica handgun and drugs from his vehicle.

Officers from the Windsor Police Service Problem Oriented Policing Unit (POP) were in the area of the 300 block of University Avenue East Monday around 8 p.m. where they saw a vehicle associated with the suspect.

Police pulled the vehicle over in the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue. As officers approached, police say the man was spotted trying to hide a handgun.

Officers detained both the suspect and passenger.

Investigating officers then found the guns, replica handgun and a “quantity” of illegal drugs.

Police have charged a 40-year-old from Leamington with the following:

Occupy Motor Vehicle with Firearm x2

Store Firearm Carelessly x2

Possess loaded firearm x2

Contravene Firearms act Regulation x2

Possess Restricted Weapon x2

Fail to comply with release order x2

Possess Schedule Substance

Dwight Ewers, a 35-year-old male from Leamington is charged with:

Occupy Motor Vehicle with Firearm x2

Store Firearm Carelessly x2

Possess Loaded Firearm x2

Contravene Firearms Act x2

Possess Restricted Firearm without a License x2

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com