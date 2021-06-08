WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are continuing to investigate an incident that led to the seizure of a loaded gun and the arrest of a man who now faces multiple charges.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Langlois Avenue and Assumption Street around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a person with a gun.

When police arrived, it was reported a man had a firearm and pointed it at people in the area. Police were able to identify the suspect and vehicle which was quickly located nearby.

Police conducted a traffic stop and arrested the suspect without incident.

Officers seized a loaded firearm with a defaced serial number found inside the vehicle.

Police do not believe the incident to be random and believe those are known to each other, but, the witnesses and victims are not cooperating with the investigation.

Officers have arrested 26-year-old Windsor man Dion Dagenais who is facing the following charges:

Possess firearm for a purpose dangerous to public peace

Contravene Firearms Act Regulation - relating to transportation

Possess firearm - no licence

Occupy motor vehicle with firearm

Possess firearm knowing serial numbers defaced

The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate and is asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com