WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Leamington man is facing multiple charges after a single-vehicle crash led to the discovery of a loaded firearm, Windsor police say.

Police say just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report that a vehicle had crashed into a ditch in the 3900 block of County Road 42.

The lone driver fled the scene on foot. Police obtained a description of the man and he was immediately located by an officer a short distance from the area.

Police say the driver had been driving while impaired by alcohol. He was then arrested for failure to remain at the scene of a collision and impaired operation of a vehicle.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the crash, police say.

During the course of investigation, officers found and seized a loaded firearm from the vehicle.

Police have charged a 28-year-old Leamington man with the following:

Impaired Operation of a Conveyance

Impaired Operation/Exceed Blood Alcohol Concentration

Breach of Probation - two counts

Possession of a Prohibited Firearm Knowingly Not Holding a License

Possess Firearm While Prohibited - two counts

Possess Loaded Regulated Firearm

Contravene Firearms Act Regulation

Occupy Motor Vehicle With Firearm

Possess Firearm with Altered Serial Number

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com