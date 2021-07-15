WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Leamington man is facing multiple charges after a single-vehicle crash led to the discovery of a loaded firearm, Windsor police say.

Police say just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report that a vehicle had crashed into a ditch in the 3900 block of County Road 42.

The lone driver fled the scene on foot. Police obtained a description of the man and he was immediately located by an officer a short distance from the area.

Police say the driver had been driving while impaired by alcohol. He was then arrested for failure to remain at the scene of a collision and impaired operation of a vehicle.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the crash, police say.

During the course of investigation, officers found and seized a loaded firearm from the vehicle.

Police have charged a 28-year-old Leamington man with the following:

  • Impaired Operation of a Conveyance
  • Impaired Operation/Exceed Blood Alcohol Concentration
  • Breach of Probation - two counts
  • Possession of a Prohibited Firearm Knowingly Not Holding a License
  • Possess Firearm While Prohibited - two counts
  • Possess Loaded Regulated Firearm
  • Contravene Firearms Act Regulation
  • Occupy Motor Vehicle With Firearm
  • Possess Firearm with Altered Serial Number

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com