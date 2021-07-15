Advertisement
Windsor police seize firearm from single-vehicle collision
Firearm police seized from a motor vehicle collision in Windsor, Ont. (courtesy Windsor Police Service)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Leamington man is facing multiple charges after a single-vehicle crash led to the discovery of a loaded firearm, Windsor police say.
Police say just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report that a vehicle had crashed into a ditch in the 3900 block of County Road 42.
The lone driver fled the scene on foot. Police obtained a description of the man and he was immediately located by an officer a short distance from the area.
Police say the driver had been driving while impaired by alcohol. He was then arrested for failure to remain at the scene of a collision and impaired operation of a vehicle.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the crash, police say.
During the course of investigation, officers found and seized a loaded firearm from the vehicle.
Police have charged a 28-year-old Leamington man with the following:
- Impaired Operation of a Conveyance
- Impaired Operation/Exceed Blood Alcohol Concentration
- Breach of Probation - two counts
- Possession of a Prohibited Firearm Knowingly Not Holding a License
- Possess Firearm While Prohibited - two counts
- Possess Loaded Regulated Firearm
- Contravene Firearms Act Regulation
- Occupy Motor Vehicle With Firearm
- Possess Firearm with Altered Serial Number
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com