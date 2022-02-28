Windsor police seize $125,000 of cocaine, fentanyl following drug trafficking investigation

Windsor police say an officer was struck by a vehicle while attempting to arrest a drug trafficking suspect who tried to flee.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Enforcement (DIGS) Unit launched an investigation in December into the suspected trafficking of drugs.

Over the course of the investigation, police identified a suspect and involved residence in the 1200 block of Henry Ford Centre Drive. Investigators were granted authorization to search the home on Friday.

Police say the suspect was spotted in the passenger seat of a 2012 black Chevrolet Camaro Friday in the 7700 block of Tecumseh Road East. Members of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) approached the car to try and arrest the suspect.

The suspect refused to exit the vehicle and the driver tried to flee the area, striking multiple cruisers and an officer in the process.

Police say officers were eventually able to arrest both the driver and passenger after a brief struggle.

The officer who was hit by the car was not injured, and the police cruisers struck only sustained minor damage.

Police say upon further investigation, officers found the Camaro was reported stolen last month. The licence plates attached were fraudulent and the stolen plates were found inside the car.

Police then searched the involved residence and found a large amount of illicit drugs. Police say approximately 313 grams of fentanyl and 21 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $125,000 were seized.

Donald Jenkinson, 40, of Windsor is facing the following charges:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (vehicle)

Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (licence plates)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts - fentanyl

Fail to comply with release order

Kevin McCandless, 42, also of Windsor has been charged with:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (vehicle)

Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (licence plates)

Dangerous driving

Assault a peace officer with a weapon (vehicle)

Resist arrest

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com