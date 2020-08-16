WINDSOR, ONT. -- A group home in West Windsor was ransacked during a break and enter Sunday and police are searching for suspects.

Police were called to the group home in the 1500 block of Partingtion Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, AM800 News reports.

Three or four men knocked on the back door, when a resident answered the men pushed their way through, police say.

Police told AM800 the men then raided the home, kicked in doors and stole, several items before taking off on foot.

No one was injured during the incident and the Major Crimes division is now investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Windsor police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.