WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have released a photo of a suspect involved in a criminal harassment investigation after a youth reported “concerning interactions” between her and an adult man.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the suspect after detectives obtained surveillance images of the man believed to be involved.

Police had been investigating a suspicious person after reports of the interactions. At the time, the youth reported that an adult man approached her in the 1100 block of California Avenue in late August.

Due to the topic of conversation, she felt the man targeted her to speak with her and had seen her in the past. Police say the man also provided her with hand drawn pictures that resembled her.

The Major Crimes Branch investigated the incident and have since classified the case as a criminal harassment investigation.

Police are seeking the suspect who is described as a white man, around 40 to 50 years old, about 6’0” with a slender build, sunken cheeks, silver/grey hair with some dark. He may be the owner of the dog shown in the surveillance photo.

The matter remains under active investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.