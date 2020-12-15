WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are investigating a shots fired incident in the city’s east end where it is believed a physical altercation led to the gunshots.

Police say around 3 a.m. Sunday officers responded to the 5400-5500 block of Reginald Street for the report.

Through investigation police believe a physical altercation took place in the area with several people present.

Around the time of the altercations gunshots were reported to be heard in the area.

Police say they searched the neighbourhood and located multiple shell-casings.

The Windsor Police Service Identification Unit attended and processed the scene. Police say no one is believed to have been injured as a result of the incident.

No firearm has been recovered.

The Major Crime Branch is investigating and is looking for any information in relation to the incident. Investigators are asking those with surveillance cameras in the area to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com