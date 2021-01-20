WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are seeking witnesses after an impaired driving arrest where a person may have been struck by the vehicle.

Police say around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers attended the area of Tecumseh Road East and Bernard Road for a report of a person possibly struck by a vehicle.

About five minutes later, officers stopped the suspect vehicle in the area of Tecumseh and Walker Road.

Police say other officers attended the area of Bernard Rd. and Tecumseh East to search the area for a person who may have been hit by the vehicle, police believe they left the area before police arrived.

Further investigation found the lone man was driving the vehicle while impaired. He was arrested without incident.

A 24-year-old Windsor man is now facing charges for impaired driving and operating a vehicle with blood alcohol content above the legal limit.

Windsor police are seeking any information from witnesses or the person who may have been hit by the vehicle.

Police are asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to review the footage for possible evidence.

Those with information are asked to reach out to the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.