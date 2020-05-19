WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are looking for witnesses after a cyclist was struck by a minivan on Walker Road.

Officers responded to the area of Walker Road and Richmond Street for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a black Dodge Caravan and a cyclist on Saturday around 5:15 p.m.

Police arrived and found an adult male cyclist who was transported to hospital with injuries. The injuries were later determined at hospital to be non-life-threatening.

Officers say the driver of the van remained on scene after the collision.

The scene was held for several hours as the Forensic Identification Unit and Traffic Reconstruction Unit attended and processed the scene.

This incident remains under active investigation and police are looking for any witnesses or surveillance footage related to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.