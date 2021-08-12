Advertisement
Windsor police seek two suspects after series of thefts
Published Thursday, August 12, 2021 9:26AM EDT
Windsor police are looking to identify two suspects after a series of thefts. (Courtesy Windsor police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are looking to identify two suspects after a series of thefts.
Police say it took place on July 26.
The first suspect is described as a white man, approx. six-feet tall, thin build, short dark hair.
The second suspect is described as a white man, approx. six-feet tall, thin build.
Call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers with any information.