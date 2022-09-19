Windsor police seek to identify suspects in Goyeau Street mugging

Windsor police are looking to identify the suspects in these photos as part of a robbery investigation. (Courtesy: Windsor Police Service) Windsor police are looking to identify the suspects in these photos as part of a robbery investigation. (Courtesy: Windsor Police Service)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver