Windsor police seek theft suspects

    Windsor police are asking for the public's help identifying this individual.

    Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying several individuals wanted for theft.

    Police say they are wanted for thefts under $5,000 from various locations across Windsor.

    If you have any information about these suspects, contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or submit your tip online at www.catchcrooks.com. Your identity will remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

