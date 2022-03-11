Windsor police seek suspects in west Windsor shooting incident
Windsor police are seeking information that may help identify the suspects involved in a shooting incident in the city’s west end last Friday.
The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is actively investigating the incident that took place around 9:50 p.m. March 4 in the 2100 block of Wyandotte Street West.
Officers arrived to find multiple shell casings in the area and damage to a residence door.
Through investigation, police obtained suspect descriptions and surveillance footage of the suspect vehicle.
There were no injuries as a result of the shooting. Investigators believe this was a targeted incident.
Police describe the first suspect as a Black male, about 6’ tall. He was wearing a blue hooded sweater.
The second suspect is described as male, about 5’ tall. He was wearing a brown hooded sweater.
The suspect vehicle is described as an older model blue Ford Escape, four door, with unknown licence plates.
Police say the Escape was caught on surveillance video travelling westbound on Wyandotte Street West on Rankin Avenue.
Investigators are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to check their video for possible evidence including more footage of the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 (or ext. 4000 after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
