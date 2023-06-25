Windsor police seek suspects following assault

The Windsor Police Service is seeking the public’s help to identify multiple suspects after two people were allegedly assaulted near downtown.

The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 700-block of Bruce Avenue.

Officers said they learned through their investigation that during a verbal alteration with a large group of teenagers, a 26-year-old female was sprayed in the face with an “inflammatory agent”, and a 26-year-old male was shot multiple times in the chest with a BB gun.

The suspects also allegedly used bricks to smash several windows at the victims’ residence.

The two victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The first suspect is described as a white male. At the time of the incident, he wore a dark t-shirt with a logo on the chest, dark pants and white shoes.

The second suspect is described as a white male. At the time of the incident, he wore a dark long-sleeve shirt or coat with white horizontal stripes on the back and dark pants with a white stripe on the right leg.

The third suspect is described as a white male. At the time of the incident, he wore a white t-shirt and dark pants.

The fourth suspect is a male. At the time of the incident, he wore a black t-shirt and white shoes.

The fifth suspect is a male. At the time of the incident, he wore a black long sleeve shirt and light-coloured pants.

The Major Crimes Unit has launched an investigation and asks residents in the immediate vicinity of the incident to check their home surveillance or dashcam video footage between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. for possible evidence of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.