Windsor police seek suspect in indecent act investigation

A woman exercising in Windsor’s east end Wednesday morning was reportedly followed by a man who had been making “lewd gestures” before committing an “indecent act,” police are investigating.

The Windsor Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident and is asking residence in the area to check their surveillance footage for any evidence.

Police say the woman was exercising in the 9400 block of Little River Road around 8:15 a.m. when she noticed a man in the wooded area making “lewd gestures.”

She moved to a different location, however, she noticed the man moving through the wooded area to where she was and then “committed an indecent act.”

Police say the woman left the area, but reported being followed by the man for quite some time.

The suspect is described as a 25 to 35-year-old white man, about average height and was wearing a grey zip-up hoodie and baggy black pants at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com