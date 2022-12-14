Windsor police seek suspect in downtown stabbing

A Windsor woman was stabbed Wednesday after she was allegedly chased by a suspect wielding a knife in front of her downtown home.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the female suspect involved.

Police say around 12:30 a.m. officers responded to the stabbing report in the 300 block of McDougall Avenue.

Officers found a 37-year-old woman with stab wounds.

The victim told police an unknown woman wielding a knife approached her in front of her home. The woman then chased the victim into her residence where she was stabbed.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction and the victim was taken to hospital. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a white woman, heavy set, with blonde hair.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area with residential surveillance or dashcam to check their footage from the hours of 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to Dec. 14. For any evidence of persons of interest.

Police are looking for footage from those in the corridor of University Ave. E. and McDougall St. and University St. E. and Glengarry Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com