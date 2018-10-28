

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing near Windsor Regional Hospital.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Lens Ave around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say when they arrived they found a man who had been stabbed.

He was treated for minor injuries, but officers say he is not cooperating with the police investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.