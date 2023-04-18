Windsor police seek sexual assault suspect

Windsor police are searching for a suspect wanted in relation to a sexual assault earlier this month at a local shelter.

Police say a woman contacted police on April 4 to report she had been sexually assaulted while staying at a Windsor women’s shelter.

The suspect, who police say was also residing at the shelter at the time, allegedly climbed into the victim’s bed and assaulted her.

Police have identified the suspect as 32-year-old Desiree Anderson, who may also be known as Cody D’Entremont.

The suspect is described as 5’7”, 141 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anderson is alleged to frequent the downtown area.

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com