Windsor police seek public’s help identifying break-in suspect
Published Saturday, April 15, 2023 10:29AM EDT
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help in identifying this break-in suspect. (Source: Windsor Police Service)
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly broke into an east end mosque.
Police say the suspect broke into a locked room and stole multiple hand tools.
Police released a photo of the suspect Saturday morning and are asking anyone with information to contact the Windsor Police Service or Crime Stoppers.