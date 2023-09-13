Windsor police seek public's help finding missing man

Windsor police are looking for Craig McLaughlin who has been missing since July 8, 2023. (Source: Windsor Police Service) Windsor police are looking for Craig McLaughlin who has been missing since July 8, 2023. (Source: Windsor Police Service)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News