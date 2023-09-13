Windsor police seek public's help finding missing man

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been missing since July.

Police say Craig McLaughlin has been missing since July 8.

He is described as a white man with a large build. He is about 6’4” and 350 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service’s Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830.