WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have arrested a 29-year-old man and launched a homicide investigation into the death of a woman who succumbed to life-threatening injuries after police responded to a weapons call.

Police say around 5 :30 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a weapons call in the 300 block of Elliot Street West.

Officers arrived to find the suspect outside a residence where he was arrested without incident.

Police say officers found a woman inside a home with life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital where she succombed to her injuries.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and procesed the scene.

Police say investigators learned the accused and suspect were known to each other and there is no further suspect outstanding.

The weapon was also seized from the scene.

Police have arrested Ramadhan Nizigiyimana, 29, of Windsor who is facing the following charges :

First Degree Murder

Assault with a Weapon - two counts

Utter Threats - two counts

Fail to Comply with Release Order

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is actively investigating the incident and is asking anyone in the area with security cameras or dash-cams to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com