Windsor police seek public’s assistance identifying arson suspect

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor police arson unit is looking to identify a suspect who was caught on surveillance footage allegedly intentionally setting fire to a downtown business.

Officers responded to a business in the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue around 12:25 a.m. Thursday for a report of an active fire.

Police arrived and Windsor fire crews were on scene working to put out the blaze.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire, but the business suffered damages, police say.

Officers believed the fire was intentionally set following an investigation. The area was then held as a crime scene and the Arson Unit attended to investigate further.

A suspect was captured on surveillance cameras and investigators are asking for any information that may help them to identify him.

Police are asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to also check their footage for possible evidence.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20’s with brown hair and has a medium build. He was wearing a black winter coat with a hood and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com