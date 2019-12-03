WINDSOR, ONT. -- Police are looking for the owner of an off-leash dog, described as a Rottweiler, that allegedly bit and injured a smaller dog, which then had to be put down.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Friday outside the 2200 block of College Avenue, but wasn't reported to police until Sunday night.

The complainant told police they were outside with their small dog on a leash when they saw two males walking with a dog that was not on a leash.

The Rottweiler-type dog allegedly ran toward the smaller dog when it barked and there was a confrontation during which the small dog was bitten several times.

The owner took the dog for veterinary care on Saturday and reportedly had to have the dog euthanized due to its injuries.

One of the males reportedly gained control of the dog after the incident and left the area on foot. He is described as white, about 30-40 years old.

Windsor police are looking to speak with the males, who are believed to live in the area or know someone who does.

Everyone is being reminded to keep their dogs leashed and to report these types of incidents as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.