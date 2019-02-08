

CTV Windsor





Investigators with Windsor police are on the look-out for a man who allegedly used a machete to rob a Windsor convenience store.

Officers were dispatched to a convenience store at the 3600 block of Matchette Road to investigate a robbery around 6:50 a.m. on Feb. 8, 2019.

Police determined two suspects entered the business with clothing concealing their faces. Police say one suspect walked behind the front counter and began placing merchandise into a shopping bag while the other held up a machete and gave verbal directions to the other suspect.

The suspects ran from the store and headed eastbound with a quantity of merchandise and cash.

No injuries are reported and the investigation remains underway.

Suspect #1 is described as:

Male, black

medium build

approximately 6 feet in height

wearing a yellow jacket with dark hood

black gloves

blue jean pants

Suspect #2 (photographed below) is described as:

male black

medium build

approximately 5'7" to 5'9" in height

wearing a black "NIKE" hooded winter jacket with scarf concealing his face

grey pants

carrying a black "Fit 4 Less" duffle bag on his back

brandishing a large machete with black handle

The involved weapon has not been recovered and the suspects are to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com