Windsor police seek information to identify deceased man

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is hoping the public can help to identify a deceased man who passed away after being taken to the hospital on Monday.

Patrol officers attended the area of Dougall and Victoria Avenues around 5 a.m. to assist emergency personnel.

The man was transported to the hospital where life-saving measures continued, but he passed away.

Police say the man was found without any ID, and investigators are looking for any information that may help to identify him.

The man is described as Middle Eastern, around 60-70 years old, short white facial hair, balding, slender build with grey and white hair and a neatly trimmed beard.

The man was wearing black jeans, a black sweater with hoodie with a grey and burgundy long sleeve underneath, black t-shirt underneath that, size 9 AVIA running shoes and prescription glasses.

Police released a photo of the clothes he was wearing at the time.

The man’s death is not believed to be suspicious.

Investigators are asking anyone who may recognize the clothes or have any information to contact police.

Anyone in the area with surveillance are also asked to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police-Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext.4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com