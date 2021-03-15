WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor police Major Crime Unit is looking to identify a person caught on surveillance footage who may have information relating to an ongoing homicide investigation.

Police say the person on surveillance was walking in the 800 block of Louis Avenue on Monday, Feb. 22 around 10:50 p.m. The same area police discovered a man deceased inside a residence the next day.

The Major Crime Unit initially launched a death investigation as circumstances surrounding the man’s death were unknown at the time. Following the investigation and results of the post-mortem, police deemed it a homicide.

A few days later, police arrested Leon Quesnel, 33, who is facing a first degree murder charge.

Police released some of the surveillance footage showing a person walking on the street in the area where the man was found. Anyone who may recognize the person or have any information are asked to contact police.

Case #21-14934 - Update

More Info: https://t.co/hB6PqyEvgX pic.twitter.com/Onb9yYoJLD — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) March 15, 2021

Those with information are asked to contact Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.